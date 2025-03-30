Nwaeke: Rivers Elders Denounce Bombing Allegation Against Governor Fubara

The former Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has stirred controversy by alleging that Governor Siminalayi Fubara was behind the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex in 2023.

Nwaeke made these claims at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, accusing Fubara of orchestrating the attack in a bid to thwart his impeachment by the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, who is loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

According to Nwaeke, the bombing was carried out by militants operating under the direction of some politicians in the state.

Naija News reports that he further alleged that Fubara had plans to use militant groups from Ijaw-speaking areas to sabotage oil facilities in a wider scheme aimed at destabilizing the Federal Government.

Nwaeke also raised concerns over what he described as multiple high-profile meetings between Fubara, his Chief of Staff, and militant leaders, suggesting that these meetings often involved large sums of money changing hands.

He claimed that Fubara, with the support of key political figures in the state, was planning to orchestrate attacks on various parts of Rivers State, including Ogoni and Oyigbo, to create the impression of widespread unrest.

Rivers Elders React To Allegations

The allegations made by Nwaeke have been met with strong condemnation from the Rivers State Elders and Leaders Council.

The council, led by prominent figures in the state, accused Nwaeke of making these claims under duress.

A prominent elder and the pioneer spokesperson for the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Anabs Sara-Igbe, described Nweke’s statements as fabricated, claiming that they were part of an attempt to blackmail the governor.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Punch, Sara-Igbe said, “The former Head of Service is under duress, judging from his demeanor. He’s not himself. Some of the things he said were outright lies.”

When asked whether Nweke’s statements amounted to blackmail, Sara-Igbe responded, “Yes, it is. You heard his wife. Of course, the Head of Service has nothing to do with political matters.”

A respected elder in the state and an environmental activist in the Niger Delta region, Ann Kio-Briggs, also weighed in on the controversy.

She expressed concern over Nweke’s apparent stress while making the allegations, suggesting that he was being instructed and was clearly under pressure.

Briggs stated, “You see a man clearly under stress, trying to read what was written for him. You can hear him being instructed. So, yes, I agree with the INC—it is merely a cheap and desperate blackmail. No doubt, they have other things planned, but we remain undeterred in our support for Governor Fubara and in calling on President Tinubu to see through this blackmail.”