Mother’s Day: Peter Obi Decries High Maternal Mortality Rate

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on the government to take actions that would address high rate of maternal mortality in the country.

Naija News reports that Obi stated this as he celebrates women on Mother’s Day. In his message, the former presidential candidate noted that Nigerian women have a higher risk of dying during baby delivery than other women in developed countries.

The former Governor of Anambra State stressed the need to improve the country’s poor health system while addressing poverty and hunger.

He further commended women for their contribution to family, society and national development.

The former presidential candidate stated, “As we celebrate the Mother’s Day today, I join the nation to celebrate the motherly love, selfless sacrifices and maternal care of all mothers in Nigeria. I acknowledge and applaud their immeasurable contributions to our respective families – which form the very nucleus of our society, while also appreciating their invaluable contributions to our communities and nation at large.

“Our mothers play very critical roles in nurturing their respective families, shaping the minds and characters of citizens in society from childhood and spreading high levels of morals in the larger society. A day like this offers us the opportunity to show them gratitude for their unwavering support and priceless roles in our lives.

“Today also offers us the opportunity to reevaluate the challenges of motherhood in Nigeria and find ways to improve their lives and society in general. From widespread poverty and hunger, which have seen mothers also toiling so hard to earn a living, to a deplorable healthcare system that has seen an unacceptable maternal mortality rate – these need to be addressed.

“The 2023 UN Report on Trends in Maternal Mortality from 2000-2020 revealed that nearly 28.5% of global maternal deaths happen in Nigeria. The report further states that a woman in Nigeria has a 1 in 19 lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum, whereas, in the most developed countries, the lifetime risk is 1 in 4900.

“These are direct consequences of not investing in the very critical areas of national development – health, education and fighting poverty. And just like men, women – and mothers are also victims of our bad decisions and misplaced priorities as leaders.

“On this day, may we commit to protecting, empowering and appreciating our mothers whose love and sacrifices make our lives beautiful.”