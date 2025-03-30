Ladoja Defends State Of Emergency In Rivers, Urges Wike, Fubara To Settle Differences

A former governor of Oyo State, Rasidi Ladoja, has strongly defended the recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, stating that it should not be seen as a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Ladoja, who also holds the title of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, made this assertion while speaking to journalists at his residence in Bodija, Ibadan, on Sunday, shortly after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayers.

According to Ladoja, President Bola Tinubu has valid reasons for declaring the state of emergency in Rivers State, despite criticisms from various quarters.

The former governor emphasized that the move was not an attack on democratic principles but rather a strategic decision to address political instability in the state.

“The state of emergency in Rivers State is not a threat to democracy at all. “The President has his reason for doing it. It is not a threat to democracy. It is a warning to other governors to sit tight. Now, there is relative peace in Rivers State,” Ladoja said

Ladoja further suggested that the ongoing crisis in Rivers State presents an opportunity for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to reconcile.

He called on both leaders to use the next six months to resolve their differences in the interest of the state’s progress.

“It is now time for Wike and Fubara to sit down and talk. “They should ask themselves, ‘What are we fighting for?’ They should use this period of emergency to settle their differences,” Ladoja advised

He stressed that the six-month period of the state of emergency could be an avenue for both political figures to find common ground and work towards stabilizing the state.

Ladoja expressed his belief that peace and stability would eventually return to Rivers State, saying, “I believe everything will be stabilised in the next six months.”