Edo Govt Launches Manhunt For Killers Of Hunters As Okpebholo Suspends Illegal Vigilantes, Commander

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal Vigilante Groups operating under whatever guise in the State and the suspension of the State’s Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP Friday Ibadin (Rtd.).

Naija News reports that the suspensions followed a review of the preliminary report of the unfortunate incident of Thursday 27th March, 2025 at Uromi in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State involving the gruesome killing of some northern travelers.

In a statement to Naija News on Sunday, the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor, reiterated that the local vigilante group involved in the gruesome killing was operating illegally as it was never profiled or registered with Edo State Security Corps.

He said its actions do not reflect the core values, character and principles of the Okpebholo administration, or the objectives of the corps as enshrined in the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law.

According to him, a manhunt has been launched to apprehend those involved in the gruesome act as 14 suspects are currently in custody.

He said: “Investigations into the killings are on-going and fourteen (14) persons have been arrested so far, while there is an intense manhunt for others involved in the gruesome killing by a special team set up by the Inspector General of Police.

“The Government of Edo State reiterates its belief in the constitutionally guaranteed rights of citizens to move freely or engage in lawful business in any part of the country.

“In the meantime, the Government is in touch with families of the victims, community leaders and the Government of Kano State where most of the deceased are reported to hail from.

“We urge all parties involved to remain calm as the State Government remains committed to ensuring that justice is done in a most efficient, transparent and proactive manner.”