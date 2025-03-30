I Was Scared Initially, But Tinubu Has Restored My Hope In Nigeria – Daddy Freeze

Nigerian On-Air Personality (OAP) Ifedayo Olarinde, commonly referred to as Daddy Freeze, has expressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renewed his optimism for Nigeria.

He asserted that the President’s initiatives have offered the populace a glimmer of hope.

Daddy Freeze encouraged Nigerians to exercise patience with the president and his initiatives, highlighting that the nation is grappling with entrenched issues that will require time to address.

Naija News reports that the controversial media figure stated this during an interview with Nigeria Info FM, Lagos.

Daddy Freeze said, “With President Bola Tinubu, I don’t think Nigeria is in trouble. I was scared initially, but I’m seeing the work he is doing in the power sector.

“Nigeria is a big overloaded tipper with a bad engine. So, anybody or mechanic you bring will struggle. The leadership is that mechanic.

“Nigeria has so many problems. Sometimes, us expecting a particular government to be able to just come and fix it, is a bit ambitious.

“I was worried initially but with the way this regime has handled things up until now, I am leaning towards the fact that we finally have hope in this country.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Azeezat Shorunmu, has expressed that scriptwriting has been a means for her to avoid unwanted advances and sexual harassment from male producers.

In a recent conversation with Sunday Scoop, Shorunmu remarked that individuals often become targets of sexual harassment when they are overly eager for fame and quick financial gain.

Through her acting career, Shorunmu proudly claims that she has been able to challenge herself, expand her creative limits, and forge deeper, more meaningful connections with others.

She recognizes that these experiences have significantly influenced both her personal and professional life, imparting valuable lessons throughout her journey.

She said, “In the film industry, many fall victim to sexual harassment when they become desperate for fame, success, quick wealth; or when they fail to think creatively and positively about their careers.

“I was fortunate enough to avoid that fate. I escaped the advances and bullying of male producers by staying true to myself and my principles. It gave me a voice and a level of influence that allowed me to take more control over the roles I chose and the projects I worked on.”