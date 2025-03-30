Fubara’s Alleged Bombing Plan With Militants: INC Accuses Nwaeke Of Blackmail

A new chapter unfolded in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State late Friday, as the former Head of Service, George Nwaeke, levelled serious allegations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Nwaeke accused the governor of masterminding the bombing of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in 2023, a move he claimed was intended to prevent Fubara’s impeachment.

Nwaeke made the explosive allegations during a press briefing in Abuja, stating that the bombing of the Assembly complex was carried out by militant groups acting on the governor’s orders.

The complex had been suspected of being targeted by militants allegedly working at the behest of certain politicians in the state.

According to Nwaeke, Fubara orchestrated the bombing as part of a broader strategy to thwart his impeachment by the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule, who was loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Nwaeke further claimed that the governor had been planning to use militant groups in Ijaw-speaking areas to destabilize the country by sabotaging oil facilities.

He went on to claim that Fubara, with the support of key political figures in the state, had intended to trigger attacks in areas such as Ogoni and Oyigbo, before targeting Ijaw communities. The goal, he said, was to create the impression of statewide unrest.

Nwaeke also expressed concerns about multiple high-profile meetings between Fubara, his Chief of Staff, and leaders of militant groups.

He alleged that these meetings often concluded with large sums of money being exchanged, further fueling suspicions about the governor’s involvement in destabilizing activities.

Tension in the Rivers State House of Assembly had escalated in October 2023 following the bombing of part of the complex. This incident deepened the already existing rift between factions loyal to Governor Fubara and those aligned with Wike.

The situation worsened when the assembly, predominantly controlled by Wike’s allies, initiated moves to impeach the governor over accusations of illegal budget presentations and disputes related to the composition of the legislature.

Ijaw National Congress Responds To Allegations

In response to Nwaeke’s allegations, the National Publicity Secretary of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha in an interview with Punch, condemned the claims, describing them as part of a calculated smear campaign against Fubara.

Oyakemeagbegha suggested that the accusations might have been made under duress, with individuals being coerced into making statements they would not ordinarily make.

The INC spokesman said, “These are all means to blackmail Fubara. They should stop all these forms of blackmail. It is clear that some of these things are done under duress. “Some people may be forced to say things they wouldn’t say ordinarily, and it is clear this is one of them.”