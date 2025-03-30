Fubara: ‘Rivers Ex-HoS, Nwaeke A Serial Betrayer And Tool In The Hand Of Wike’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has vehemently denied the allegations made by the former Head of Service in Rivers State, George Nwaeke, accusing Governor Siminalayi Fubara of involvement in the burning of the House of Assembly complex.

The party, led by Chairman Nnema Robinson Ewor, accused Nweke of being a compromised individual used as a tool by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to spread false information about the governor.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ewor responded to Nweke’s claims, describing them as part of a premeditated campaign to tarnish Fubara’s reputation and undermine the confidence President Bola Tinubu had in him.

Naija News reports that Ewor accused Nweke of being a “serial betrayer” who had allowed himself to be manipulated in an orchestrated attempt to discredit the governor.

According to Ewor, Nweke was not coerced or under duress when he delivered the controversial interview in Abuja on Friday.

Rather, he claimed that Nweke, a career civil servant with over 40 years of experience in the Rivers State civil service, voluntarily chose to spread misinformation.

Ewor said, “Nwaeke, highly compromised and a serial betrayer, became a ready tool in the hands of the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, to carry out a Campaign of Calumny, Libel, defamation, and distortion of facts against our Governor and his team.”

He further elaborated on Nwaeke’s actions, stating that he had flown to Abuja of his own accord, where he read out a script written by his co-conspirators. The goal, according to Ewor, was to discredit Fubara and sow discord between him and the president.

“He left his house, boarded his flight, and headed straight to his destination to deliver and read out the script already written by his co-conspirators. The aim of the script is to discredit the Governor, make the President lose confidence in him and paint him black before the general public,” Ewor claimed.

Ewor also addressed Nwaeke’s claims regarding the bombing incident at the Rivers State House of Assembly, where he accused Fubara of being involved in the attack.

He denied these allegations, emphasizing that when the bombing occurred, the police arrested several suspects, who were later remanded and transferred to Abuja. However, due to lack of prosecution, the case was dismissed earlier this year, and the suspects were released.

Ewor stated, “The true position is that when the bombing incident took place in the House of Assembly, men of the Nigerian police made over 7 arrests, transferred the suspects to Force Headquarters Abuja. They were charged to court and remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre for over 8 months. They were later transferred to Port Harcourt division of the federal high court, and because of lack of diligent prosecution by the police, the sitting judge struck out and dismissed the case early this year.”

The PDP chair also dismissed Nwaeke’s allegations that Fubara had promised to support Senator Bala Mohammed in the 2027 presidential election.

Ewor explained that as the governor of Bauchi State and the PDP Governors Forum chairman, Senator Bala Mohammed was free to discuss political matters with Fubara, but there was no agreement or promise for Fubara to back his presidential bid in 2027.

He stated, “His claim that Fubara promised to work for Senator Bala Mohammed in the 2027 general election is also a lie. Bala is the governor of Bauchi State and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum. Fubara doubles as his Deputy, and both of them are at liberty to meet anywhere, anytime to discuss matters of the PDP. Besides, Bala has not told Nigerians he is running for the office of president in 2027.”

Ewor concluded by categorically rejecting the narrative put forward by Nwaeke and his co-conspirators, emphasizing that it was designed to pit President Tinubu against the governor.

In addition to their criticism of Nwaeke’s allegations, the PDP also expressed strong disapproval of the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu on March 18, 2025.

The party accused the Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, of dismantling the governance structures that were previously established by Governor Fubara.