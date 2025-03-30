Fayose’s Brother Drags Wike’s Aide To Court, Seeks ₦200 Billion In Damages

The younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, Prince Isaac Fayose has filed a defamation lawsuit against Mr. Lere Olayinka, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former media aide to ex-Governor Fayose, at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Olayinka, who currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, is being sued over alleged defamatory comments made on social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and X.

The case, marked FCT/HC/GAR//2025, was filed by Fayose through his legal team following a controversial Facebook post in which Olayinka wrote: “Before I leave for other important engagements, let me advise Prince Isaac Fayose to take the issues of his health, especially his internal organs, very seriously.

“When you smoke weed (Igbo) and sniff certain things, you need regular medical checkup rather than masturbating about Wike, who is in his house after doing his jobs till late yesterday. And be mindful of NDLEA abeg. It is just an advise.”

In response, Isaac Fayose vowed to pursue legal action, challenging Olayinka to provide proof of the allegations. The lawsuit seeks a series of reliefs, including:

A declaration that the statements made by Olayinka are false, malicious, and defamatory;

An order directing Olayinka to issue a written apology published in This Day, The Sun, and The Guardian newspapers;

A perpetual injunction restraining Olayinka, his agents, or associates from making further defamatory remarks.

Fayose is also demanding ₦50 billion in exemplary damages, ₦50 billion in special damages, ₦100 billion in general damages for injury to his reputation, and ₦20 million in legal fees.

“The written statement made by the Defendant to the entire world through his handle on Facebook, Instagram, X and other social media platforms are false and malicious hence a slanderous allegation against the Claimant’s person,” the court document reads.

The claimant argues that the post has caused embarrassment, emotional distress, and reputational damage.

The court has issued a summons for Olayinka to respond within eight days of service. Failure to do so may result in a judgment being entered against him in his absence.