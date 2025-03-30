Ex-Rivers Head Of Service Accuses Governor Fubara Of Financial Mismanagement

The embattled former Head of Service of Rivers State, George Nwaeke, has leveled serious accusations against Governor Siminalayi Fubara, claiming the latter engaged in the widespread misappropriation of state funds during his brief tenure.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, Nwaeke described the alleged financial misconduct as “mind-boggling,” promising to present evidence to relevant security agencies when the need arises.

“I cannot disclose all my evidence to the media as some are sensitive. I will present the details to the proper authorities when necessary.

“The level of public funds and assets misappropriated in the last two years is unprecedented, especially considering that the state received the highest allocations during this period,” Nwaeke said.

Naija News reports that this allegation comes after Nwaeke alleged that Governor Fubara instructed his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to set fire to the Rivers State House of Assembly building.

According to Nwaeke, he was present when a bag of money was handed over to Ehie for the operation, although he claimed not to know the amount involved.

“I was at the Government House when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside,” Nwaeke claimed.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara dismissed Nwaeke’s claims, stating that the former Head of Service had been “compromised” and was being “coerced” into making false statements against him.