Edo State: Okpebholo’s Govt Has Lost Control – PDP

Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed Governor Monday Okpebholo for the security crisis in the state.

Naija News reports that Edo PDP Chairman, Chris Osa Nehikhare said the recent killing of reported hunters in Uromi, was a result of a lack of oversight function on the state’s vigilante unit.

In a statement on Sunday, Nehikhare stated that the suspension of the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, Friday Ibadin, was a clear admission by the government that the security architecture of the state has failed.

PDP called on Governor Okpebholo to address the state’s insecurity or resign from his position. Nehikhare added that the PDP would not fail to stand up for the citizens of the state.

The party stated, “The Edo State PDP is deeply alarmed by the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the state, which has now culminated in the gruesome killing of innocent travelers in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area.

“The recent government classification of the perpetrators as an illegal vigilante group only further exposes the absence of a coherent security framework under the current administration and a continuation of the blame game this government has come to master.

“The suspension of the Commander of the Edo State Security Corps, CP. Friday Ibadin (Rtd.), is a clear admission by the government that the security architecture of the state has failed.

“The February 5 mutiny by members of the Edo Security Corps was an early warning sign of deep-rooted inefficiencies, yet Senator Monday Okpebholo chose to ignore it. Now, Edo people are paying the price with their lives.

“It is particularly distressing that a vigilante group, operating without any oversight or proper registration, was allowed to take up arms and engage in extra-judicial killings.

“This is an indictment of the Okpebholo administration’s failure to properly regulate, train, and coordinate security efforts in the state.

“The PDP demands the following urgent measures to restore security and prevent further loss of lives:

“Comprehensive Audit and Overhaul of the Edo State Security Corps: The security structure must be reviewed to eliminate unregistered groups and ensure accountability in operations.

“Immediate Arrest and Prosecution of All Perpetrators: The government must ensure that all those responsible for the Uromi killings, including their sponsors, face the full weight of the law.

“Deployment of Federal Security Agencies: Given the state government’s apparent inability to maintain law and order, federal intervention is now necessary to stabilize the situation.

“Implementation of a New Security Strategy: The PDP calls for a non-partisan security summit involving all stakeholders—traditional rulers, community leaders, security agencies, and opposition parties—to map out an effective security blueprint for the state.

“The safety of Edo people cannot be sacrificed at the altar of incompetence. Senator Okpebholo must rise to the occasion and take decisive actions, or accept that his administration has failed and step aside for those who can secure the lives and properties of our people.

“Edo State cannot continue on this perilous path. The PDP remains committed to advocating for the protection of all citizens and ensuring that justice prevails.”