Edo Lawmaker, Natasha Osawuru Adds Last Name Of Her Fiance, Idibia To Her Social Media Bio

Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, has taken her relationship with Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba to another level by adding his last name to her Instagram bio.

Just recently, Osawuru responded to the allegation of giving the legendary singer beads that contain juju.

Naija News recalls that in the wake of 2Baba’s marriage breakup saga online, his mother urged Natasha to leave her son.

She also mentioned that Natasha gifted 2Baba beads that contain juju.

Part of her words read, “My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now. I know my son well. That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

Responding to the allegation, Natasha, in an interview with Nigerian journalist, Stella Dimoko Korkus, clarified that the beads are not diabolical.

The lawmaker further explained the origin of the beads 2baba is wearing.

She said, “Those beads were given to me on my birthday, they represent a Princess from a Royal family, You know i am from the Igbinedion Royal Family.

“On my last Birthday, my mum gave me three nice beads, they call it “EZENEKA” which means River that never runs dry. The pearl on his neck was given to me by my grandad , the queen of England gave it to him when she was alive… You know my grandad was a knight to the Queen of England.. So they are just traditional beads, he liked them and wore them, there is nothing to it and are not diabolical and do not also contain juju.

“I did not wear them on him, he saw them and liked them and wore them, if you observe you will see that he likes beads a lot and has been wearing several before now.”