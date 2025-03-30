A Senior World Bank Member Said Tinubu Is Africa’s Best President – Tijani

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has said President Bola Tinubu’s work to reform Nigeria would make the country the greatest in Africa.

Naija News reports that Tijani said the President’s economic reforms have earned him the best president in Africa from World Bank’s senior staff.

Speaking at the celebration party for President Tinubu’s 73rd birthday, the Minister told the President that World Bank supports his economic reform policies.

“I didn’t get a chance to travel the world. My last trip was at the World Bank. And I was extremely happy and joyful when a senior member of the World Bank team walked up to me and said, if I’m to recommend the best president on the African continent today, it will be your president. She told me ‘if you ever gets the opportunity to speak to him, mention to him that we’re rooting for him’.

“She also mentioned that they’re already talking to many countries in Africa to come visit Nigeria and learn how to kickstart a reform but also stay true to it,” he said.

The Minister of Digital Economy thanked the President for allowing him to serve in his government.

“Mr. President, your resilience, dedication to a better Nigeria, but also focus as a leader who doesn’t give in to threats nor pushback is one thing that as a young man I’ve taken away from my experience as a minister so far.

“The privilege you’ve accorded me to serve my country is one that will stay with me and my family and my generation for the rest of our lives. And my prayer, Your Excellency, is that your hard work on this nation will not go to waste, that everything you’ve shaped for us to ride on to build a stronger nation will not only become fruitful, but it will become fruitful while you’re still here with us. And Nigeria, indeed, will become that great black and African nation,” he added.