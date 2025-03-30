2027: I Have Concerns For PDP, We Have Unresolved Issues – Tambuwal

Former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might fail to win the 2027 election if it does not resolve its internal crisis.

Speaking to The Sun in Abuja, Tambuwal insisted that all lingering differences must be resolved if the party is to make any gain in the 2027 election

Tambuwal said: “I have concerns for my party because we still have issues, outstanding issues; issues that have remained unresolved among personalities, among individual leaders and members of the party.

“So, coming to prosecute the elections of 2027 may be difficult for the PDP without taking steps to now bring everybody back on the same page, working together for the victory of the party…”

Also, the PDP National Vice Chairman (South-south), Dan Orbih, stated that the party must do away with its culture of impunity and adhere to its constitution.

Speaking to the aforementioned publication, he asserted that every registered political party that steps out to contest an election can stand a chance to win if they put their house in order.

He said: “No doubt PDP is facing a lot of challenges at the moment. But there is nothing that is impossible. It is the enormity of the problems confronting the party that is making people to quickly jump to that conclusion.

“I believe that, yes, we have problems; I also believe if we do things right, we can stand a good chance like any other political party. But at the moment, there is a whole lot to be done. We must move away from the PDP now accustomed culture of impunity and start to do things the way they should be done.

“We must uphold the constitution of the party at all times. There must be conscious efforts to bring together, everybody.

“As it is today, the party is sharply divided. A lot of people are not happy and above all, the party must start to cultivate the reward culture of showing appreciation to those who have worked hard for the party; those who have supported the party; those who have been with the party in good and bad times. Such people must be rewarded. You don’t encourage others by constantly attacking them and wanting to bring them down. Our reward culture must be revisited. So, there is so much that the party must do to start showing itself as a viable alternative.

“Every person must subject himself to the constitution of the party – the governors, the BoT, the National Working Committee, Zonal Working Committee; every person must subject himself to the constitution of the party.”