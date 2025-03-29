Tinubu Lacks A Team That Understands The Peculiarities Of Nigeria – SDP Chairman

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has raised concerns about the leadership style of President Bola Tinubu, arguing that the administration is struggling due to a lack of a competent and well-coordinated team.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Gabam asserted that governance is not a one-man affair and the absence of a capable team is hindering the government’s ability to address the pressing issues in the country.

According to Gabam, governance should be based on collective knowledge and expertise rather than relying solely on the wisdom of one individual.

“What the president lacks is a team. Government is not about individualism. It is not about monopoly of knowledge and wisdom. That is why there is a division of labour in governance.

“The president needs a team that understands the peculiarities of Nigeria. There is history, there is an archive, where we are going right and where we are going wrong,” Gabam stated.

He emphasised that if Tinubu’s cabinet were fully in tune with the realities on the ground, it would be more responsive to the suffering of ordinary Nigerians.

Referencing a viral incident involving a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Gabam criticised the government’s failure to acknowledge the struggles of its citizens.

He said, “If the cabinet is up to date with the reality of Nigeria, with what Nigerians are facing, you can imagine the youth corps member whose case turned into controversy. She was crying on the screen.

“She cannot afford to buy a crate of eggs, and it went viral. She was being threatened. Is that democracy? Is that freedom of expression enshrined in our constitution? The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, and our institution threatening her? Do they know what she goes through?”

“Millions of People Are Dying in Silence” – Shehu Gabam

Gabam also highlighted the dire state of Nigeria’s healthcare system, lamenting that many citizens are unable to afford medical care.

“There are millions of people dying in silence. Go to the hospitals. Please, spare time and go to the hospitals. People cannot pay their bills. They are dying because of sicknesses. There is no attention.

“If you take somebody who needs attention in the hospital, once you take the person to the hospital, the protocol associated with admitting him will make the person die before being admitted in the hospital,” Gabam stated.

He noted that these issues are symptoms of a larger governance failure, which could be mitigated if the right people were in place to advise the president and implement policies effectively.