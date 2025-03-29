‘The Last Man Standing’ – ‘Sacked’ Tinubu’s Aide Sends Message To President

Former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, has celebrated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he marks his 73rd birthday.

Naija News reports that Ajuri, who ‘stepped aside’ from his position in September 2024 to deal with medical matters affecting his family, prayer for Tinubu in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

Describing Tinubu as the last man standing, Ajuri said he learnt a lot from the President.

He stated that Tinubu is the last man standing in your corner when all odds are stacked against you and guiding you to success.

Ajuri Ngelale said the President taught him that the cost and value of rigorous mentorship is the price of a glorious future and that it is only paid back once it is paid forward to the next generation.

His birthday message read: “My Father, My President, Happy Birthday.

“On my first day serving in the present government, I only knew H.E. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as my President. My Boss. The leader of our great nation, Nigeria.

“I had not had the privilege of being around him, except on two brief occasions before that day, despite a very active campaign effort on his behalf.

“I could not have known then that I would find in him my most profound mentor and nothing less than a father in the truest sense of the word.

“The President has been nicknamed the Last Man Standing.

“The last man standing does not merely describe a man who heroically campaigned across all nooks of our federation against institutional forces who conspired to deny our population its currency and fuel.

“The last man standing does not also merely describe Daddy as the perpetual winner, triumphant over perpetual candidates, who has won every election he has ever participated in dating back to his school days.

“For those who have the rare privilege of knowing him, he is the last man standing in your corner when all odds are stacked against you; rooting you on and guiding you to success.

“Daddy taught me that the cost and value of rigorous mentorship is the price of a glorious future and that it is only paid back once it is paid forward to the next generation.

“Daddy taught me that appropriate patience and strategic restraint will defeat hard power.

“Daddy taught me that consistent persuasion born out of sincere conviction will break the coercive grip of those who beguile and bully others into submission.

“There are too many invaluable morsels of wisdom and expertise gleaned in the presence of my father to share in this short recognition, but I am and will always be honoured to be associated with our nation’s greatest reformer.

“On this special day, I turn to my Father:

“Daddy, I thank you for making the selfless and deliberate choice to use your life’s candlelight to kindle the candle flames of those who will illuminate this dark world for generations to come.

“May God Almighty strengthen you with divine wisdom, peace, health, and all that is required of you to deliver the country of our dreams.

“Happy Birthday.”

Recall that Premium Times had reported that Ngelale left his position after he became suspicious that he could be humiliated out of office.

Ngelale held two key positions simultaneously – special adviser to the president on media and publicity and special presidential envoy on climate action/ chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

However, sources said, the presidency directed him to focus on his climate action role while another individual is appointed to serve as media adviser and spokesperson to the president.

But when Ngelale expressed a preference to retain the media adviser position while stepping down from the Climate change role, the presidency declined.

Those familiar with the matter said he was told he could remain on the president’s media team but that he would still have to be bossed by a new appointee to the position.

This exchange and subsequent events that happened in the presidential villa rattled Ngelale. For weeks, he was blocked from meeting Mr Tinubu and was also not included in the president’s delegation to China, a sources told Premium Times.