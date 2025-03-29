Super Eagles Of Nigeria To Play Three Friendly Games In June

In June, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to compete in a four-nation tournament in England, a challenge that promises to be both competitive and crucial for the team’s preparation for World Cup qualification.

Alongside the Super Eagles, the tournament will feature the Black Stars of Ghana and the Reggae Boys of Jamaica, adding to the rich tapestry of footballing rivalry among these nations.

According to reports from SCORENigeria, the Super Eagles will arrive in England following their first encounter with Russia in Moscow.

These international friendlies are expected to serve not just as a novel experience, but also as a strategic opportunity to fine-tune their game ahead of the critical 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In September, the Super Eagles will face off against Rwanda and South Africa, two pivotal matches in their qualifying campaign.

Despite their talent, the Super Eagles have struggled in the current World Cup qualifiers, managing only one victory out of six matches. This disappointing performance has left them in fourth place in Group C with merely seven points, highlighting the urgent need for improvement as they approach the next matches.

They Super Eagles are condemned to win their remaining four games in the qualification series to stand a chance of making it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.