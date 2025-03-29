Quadri Aruna Suffers Early Exit From WTT Star Contender Chennai In India

Nigerian table tennis star Quadri Aruna faced a challenging outing at the inaugural WTT Star Contender Chennai in India, experiencing an early exit after a 3-0 defeat to Feng Yi-Hsin from Chinese Taipei, currently ranked world No. 58, in the round of 32 on Friday.

Quadri Aruna, who is 36 years old, encountered some tough competition from the 22-year-old Yi-Hsin, whose impressive performance resulted in set scores of 13-11, 11-8, and 11-8. This match marked their first encounter, and it was a notable achievement for Yi-Hsin, representing his first victory against the top-ranked African player.

Despite receiving a bye into the second round, Aruna had a commendable run earlier this year, highlighted by his semi-final appearance at the WTT Star Contender in Doha, where he competed fiercely against Japanese rising star Tomokazu Harimoto.

In contrast, Egypt’s Omar Assar, the 2025 African Cup champion and No. 5 seed in men’s singles, had a successful start at the Chennai event. He advanced comfortably to the third round after overcoming Hong Kong’s Kwan Man Ho. After a tough first game, Assar regrouped effectively to win the next three games, showcasing his resilience and skill.

Additionally, 16-year-old Flavien Coton from France achieved an impressive upset by defeating No. 9 seed Alvaro Robles of Spain, winning in four games.

In the women’s singles, local favorite Manika Batra’s journey came to an unexpected end in the round of 32, where she faced Huang Yu-Jie, ranked 239th in the world. Huang delivered a remarkable performance, demonstrating great skill and determination to secure the victory.

Overall, the event in Chennai has showcased emerging talents and competitive matches, providing exciting moments for fans and participants alike.