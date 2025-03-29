Opobo Chiefs Criticize Emergency Rule, Call Fubara’s Suspension An “Affront To Democracy”

Kinsmen of suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Opobo Council of Chiefs, have strongly criticized the declaration of emergency rule in the state, describing the suspension of Fubara as a blatant affront to democracy.

The council condemned President Bola Tinubu’s actions as a gross abuse of power and a serious threat to the state’s political stability.

Speaking at an emergency stakeholders’ congress of the Ijaw National Congress held on Thursday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, the Vice Chairman of the Opobo Council of Chiefs, Edwin Brown, argued that the suspension of Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly was a direct assault on the democratic process.

Brown emphasized that such actions undermined the mandate granted by the electorate and posed a significant threat to the political stability of Rivers State.

“The suspension of Governor Fubara, his Deputy, and the House of Assembly members is an unprecedented assault on the democratic process,” Brown said.

The Opobo Chiefs’ Vice Chairman also labeled the suspension an aberration and travesty of the constitution.”

He pointed out that while the Nigerian Constitution grants the president powers to declare a state of emergency under Section 305, it does not authorize the suspension of democratically elected officials.

“The proper procedure for removing a governor is outlined in Section 188 of the Constitution, which requires legislative processes rather than executive fiat,” Brown explained.

He warned that the unconstitutional suspension of elected officials could dismantle democratic structures, with long-term damaging consequences for Nigeria’s democracy.

“This will not help our fledgling democracy but will destroy all the gains so far made in this democratic dispensation,” he added.

Brown argued that this issue was not only about Governor Fubara but also about every citizen of Rivers State who participated in a democratic election. “Injustice in Rivers State is injustice all over Nigeria because we are all governed by one constitution,” he stressed.

He expressed deep concern that such actions could set a dangerous precedent, eroding public trust in Nigeria’s electoral system and democratic institutions. He warned that the suspension could lead to widespread disillusionment, further undermining the credibility of the political process in the country.

In addition to the political implications of the emergency rule, Brown also highlighted the historical context of the Ijaw community’s ongoing struggle for representation and political inclusion.

He emphasized that the Ijaw people had been fighting for over 24 years to regain their rightful place in governance.

“To have that struggle undermined by a unilateral decision from the Federal Government is not just frustrating—it is an affront to our identity and aspirations as Ijaw people,” Brown said.

Call for Unity Among Ijaw Leaders and Communities

In light of the recent developments, Brown called for unity among Ijaw leaders and communities, urging them to resist any attempts to divide or silence their voices.

“We must stand together in defense of our rights, our identity, and our aspirations as Ijaw people,” he concluded.