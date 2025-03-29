NAUS Demands Reversal Of Telecom Tariff Hike, Warns Of Student Mobilization

The South-West zone of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) has urged the Federal Government to reverse the recent hike in telecommunication tariffs, warning that failure to address the issue could lead to widespread mobilization of students across the region.

Speaking at a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday, the student body voiced strong opposition to the increase in telecom tariffs, highlighting its negative impact on students’ ability to access essential educational resources.

In a statement signed by the NAUS National Vice President (South-West), Tiamiyu Olayinka, the students emphasized that affordable internet access is critical for learning in the digital age.

“Students across campuses depend on affordable internet access to attend virtual lectures, conduct research, submit assignments, and participate in online discussions. By increasing telecom tariffs, these critical academic engagements are being disrupted,” Olayinka said.

He called on the relevant authorities to act swiftly and responsibly to address the issue, which he described as essential for the academic success of students.

“We call on relevant authorities to act swiftly and responsibly to address pressing concerns,” the statement added.

In addition to the telecom tariff hike, the student body raised several other critical issues that they believe need urgent government intervention.

These include rising insecurity on campuses, frequent power outages, and the ongoing problem of incessant strikes that disrupt students’ academic progress.

Olayinka warned that if the government and other stakeholders fail to act on these issues, students would have no choice but to mobilize across the South-West to defend their rights and secure a better academic environment.

“Failure to meet up with our demands will leave us with no choice than to mobilize students across South-West and take a bold step to defend our rights and secure a better academic environment for all,” he concluded.