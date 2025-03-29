Natasha Petitions IGP, Commissioner Of Police Over Forged Signatures In Recall Process

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, over alleged forgery of signatures.

According to Punch, the petitions were submitted to the IG and the police commissioner on Friday afternoon.

Some members of the embattled Senator’s constituents, led by one Charity Ijese, had submitted over 250,000 signatures at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja with a petition seeking the embattled Akpoti-Uduaghan recall.

The petition for her recall followed a series of events after she was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for alleged gross misconduct.

On Tuesday, INEC, in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, confirmed receiving the petition from the constituents.

However, the electoral body noted that the petition lacked essential details such as the petitioners’ contact addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

The following day, INEC wrote to Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Presiding Officer of the Senate, Akpabio, confirming that the contact details of the petitioners had now been corrected.

However, video clips surfaced on social media, showing some politicians in the state appending their signatures to the petition.

Shortly afterward, leaked video clips surfaced on social media showing some politicians in the state appending their signatures to the petition.

Speaking with the publication above, the suspended senator’s legal team, led by Victor Giwa, revealed that Akpoti-Uduaghan had petitioned the IG and the Kogi State police commissioner over the alleged forged signatures in the recall petition.

He added that a copy of the petition would also be submitted to INEC.

Giwa said, “Firstly, we are aware that those signatures were forged, and it is the act of APC members in Kogi State, who are desperate to remove her. Secondly, we are prosecuting the case in court. We have written our petition regarding the forgery, and we are submitting it to the Inspector General of Police, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, and INEC. Before 1pm today (Friday), they would have received it.”

He explained that the legal team decided to take the forgery petition to the police because it involved a criminal offence.

“INEC does not have the materials to examine a case of forgery. What they are expected to do is compare whether the signatures correspond with the ones signed by the owners. But we are alleging that it is a case of forgery, and only the police can handle cases of forgery. Let the petitioners present the signatures, and let the police subject them to forensic tests for us to confirm that they were not forged,” Giwa added.

It is expected that after receiving the petition, INEC will verify the signatures of each polling unit in the constituency.

However, Giwa insisted that the forgery allegation must first be addressed before the commission could proceed to the next stage of the recall process, especially given that a related case was still pending in court.

“The case is in court, and INEC is aware. Secondly, we are now dealing with allegations of fraud. Some people submitted certain signatures, and others claim they were forged, which is a criminal matter. So, as an institution, I believe INEC would need to submit the signatures to the police to confirm whether or not there is forgery. And this should come before the verification exercise,” he added.