Natasha: Edo Constituents Give INEC 14-Day Ultimatum To Address Recall Petition Against Imasuen

Constituents of Edo South Senatorial District, on Friday, have issued a 14-day notice to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigerian Senate and anti-graft agencies to take action on a petition seeking the recall of their Senator, Neda Imasuen.

The constituents are seeking a recall of the Labour Party (LP) lawmaker over alleged failure, corruption, abuse of office and betrayal of public trust.

They are also demanding his prosecution over the circumstances surrounding his alleged disbarment by the New York State supreme court in 2010.

Speaking via a press statement in Benin City, Edo State, five, out of the seven local governments in the Senatorial District said that the constituents deserve credible, accountable and transparent leadership.

They include, Kola Edokpayi (Oredo), Caesar Garrick (Ikpoba-Okha), Aghatise Raphael (Ovia South West), Ogbu David (Uhunwode), Okorie Kingsley (Ovia North East) and Hanson Orako (Egor).

“Given the international nature of these allegations, INTERPOL’s cooperation is necessary to ensure a thorough, Independent and global investigation,” they said.

Naija News reports that Imasuen, who heads the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, is at the centre of the controversy surrounding the sexual harassment petition filled by suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.