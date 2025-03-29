Just In: Wike And Fubara Are Fighting Over Money – Amaechi

A former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has claimed that the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, are fighting over money.

He made the claim during an interview with DW on Saturday.

He also said the emergency ruling on the state by President Bola Tinubu was unconstitutional.

According to him, “The fight bewtween the current governor of Rivers State and the FCT minister is about sharing money. If not, what is the quarrel. Nigerians don’t dislike corruption again. I’ve not seen anybody on the street querying what the problem is. Can both of them speak to the public and tell us what the problem is about.”

Details later…