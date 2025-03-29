‘I’m Not Kidnapped, They Wrote A Script For My Wife’ – Rivers Ex-HoS, Nwaeke Reveals Whereabouts

Former Rivers State Head of Service (HoS), George Nwaeke, has countered his wife over claims of being kidnapped and forced to address the press on Friday, following a series of allegations levelled against Governor Sim Fubara.

Naija News reports that Nwaeke had accused Fubara of being responsible for the crisis in Rivers State and conniving with militants to blow up pipelines.

Shortly afterwards, Nwaeke’s wife declared him missing, stressing that his whereabouts were unknown.

She suggested in a phone conversation with Fubara that Nweke might have been kidnapped and forced to make the claims against the governor.

However, in a video which surfaced online on Saturday, Nweke claimed to have lodged at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Nwaeke said he was in Abuja to report himself and the event in Rivers State to security agencies.

According to Nwaeke, he would be visiting all the headquarters of security agencies in Abuja to report Rivers State issues that are making him sick.

He said: “My name is Frank Nwaeke and I’,m in Transcorp in Abuja. I came in here this morning from Port Harcourt to meet the security agencies to report myself and things that happened in the state that is making me to feel sick.

“Actually, I was the Head of Service until Monday when I resigned because of the things that are happening.

“After the press interview I granted, I just saw a video of my wife trending, where they went to feed her with all kinds of fallacies that I have been kidnapped.

“I want to clear this that I’m not kidnapped, I’m in Abuja, this is Transcorp Hotel where I’m lodging. They told her I was kidnapping and they wrote a script for her to say all sorts of things.

“I want to put this straight, I’m the head of Service and I’m on oath; my wife does not know what happens in my office – it’s only my domestic or social matters that we discuss.

“I want to clear the air that I’m safe and fine, I’m in Abuja; and by tomorrow morning, I’m going to security agencies to report myself.

“My coming to Abuja was based on the fact that Abuja is where all the headquarters of security agencies are housed. I came here and I think I’m safe to make this report here.”