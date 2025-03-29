How Irate Mob Attacked, Killed 16 ‘Northern Hunters’ In Edo State

A wave of condemnation has followed the brutal mob killing of 16 northern travellers in Uromi, Edo State, as Nigerians react with shock and anger.

The victims, allegedly identified as hunters, were en route from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebrations when they were intercepted and lynched by a mob on suspicion of being kidnappers.

How the Attack Unfolded

According to reports, the victims were stopped by local vigilantes who found licensed Dane guns in their possession—traditional hunting weapons. This discovery allegedly sparked suspicions, leading to a mob gathering that set the travellers ablaze in a gruesome act of jungle justice.

Videos that surfaced online showed the victims tied to tyres and burned, with several onlookers watching the horrific scene.

Police Confirm Arrests

The Edo State Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that 14 suspects had been arrested. Police spokesperson CSP Moses Yamu said: “On March 27, 2025, a truck with registration number KKF 225 XA, conveying 25 travellers from Elele, Rivers State, was intercepted at Uromi by some vigilante members.

“Some of the travellers were found with locally made Dane guns. While this was ongoing, an alarm was raised labeling them kidnappers, which led to an attack that claimed 16 lives. The truck was also set ablaze.”

Ten of the travellers were rescued, while two others with injuries were hospitalized and are responding to treatment. Police units, including the Mobile Force and other tactical teams, have since been deployed to restore order.

“The Commissioner of Police urges peaceful coexistence and warns against reprisals or gatherings that may escalate tensions,” Yamu added.

Survivors Recount Horror

Survivor Dayyabu Yahya, one of the few who escaped, described the terrifying experience: “Our journey was peaceful until Uromi. Vigilantes stopped us, ordered our driver out, and began to beat him. They forced us out, searched us, and beat us too—even though they found nothing suspicious except Dane guns used for hunting.”

Another survivor, Mustafa Ali Kassim, recounted: “After beating us, the vigilantes allowed locals to take over. They kept watching while the mob attacked. Realising we would be killed, I ran. Some Hausa people helped me with money to reach our community leader.”

Torankawa Village in Mourning

All the victims were reportedly from Torankawa village in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State. The community is in mourning, with families unsure of their loved ones’ fate.

“Our village is in mourning. We have never experienced anything like this. Reports reaching us confirm three identities so far,” a local source told Daily Trust.

Malam Alasan Ubale, a native of the village, expressed sorrow, noting that the hunters had engaged in the annual trip for years without incident.

Edo Governor Vows Justice

Governor Monday Okpebholo, through the Chief Security Officer of Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, described the attack as “barbaric and condemnable,” promising that those responsible will face justice.

“His Excellency has directed a full-scale investigation. I can assure you that the people involved will not go scot-free. So far, four arrests have been made,” Osaghale said.

He appealed for calm and reassured residents, especially the Hausa community in Uromi, that security operatives have been deployed to maintain peace.

Tinubu Orders Manhunt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu condemned the killings in strong terms and directed security agencies to launch a swift investigation and ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President said: “The President expressed shock at the dastardly act, and directed police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.”

Tinubu extended condolences to the victims’ families and warned that jungle justice has no place in a civilized society.

“All Nigerians have the freedom to live and move freely in any part of the country,” he said.

Northern Governors Forum Reacts

The Northern States Governors’ Forum, through its chairman, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, condemned the incident as a “gross violation of human rights.”

“This appalling act undermines the rule of law and the very fabric of our society. The perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and brought to justice swiftly,” Yahaya said.

He emphasized that every Nigerian deserves the right to move freely without fear of harassment or violence.