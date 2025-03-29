‘How Fubara Masterminded Rivers Crisis, Gave Bag Of Money For The Burning Of State Assembly’ – Top Govt Official Exposes

The immediate past Head of Civil Service in Rivers State, Dr. George Nweke, has credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state with averting total chaos and economic sabotage.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Port Harcourt, Nweke accused suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of being the architect of the recent political turmoil in the state.

He alleged that the governor orchestrated the destruction of public assets and had ulterior motives that could have plunged the state into anarchy.

Nweke also clarified that his resignation was voluntary and not due to dismissal or external pressure.

“You would recall that I was appointed as the Head of Service by our suspended governor, Siminalayi Fubara. Let me also use this opportunity to appreciate him for giving me the opportunity to serve,” he said.

“With the loads of misinformation on print and electronic media, I have chosen to put the record straight, I was not sacked neither was I pressured to resign, I did it willingly from the depth of my heart.”

As someone who worked closely with Governor Fubara, Nweke said he felt compelled to speak out due to the gravity of the situation in the state.

“It will be unfair for me to keep silent or not to address some key factors that have affected or will affect our state if we continue on this trajectory,” he said.

He praised President Tinubu’s intervention, saying the emergency declaration—now ratified by the National Assembly—helped to prevent the worst-case scenario.

He said: “If not for the intervention of Mr. President, Nigeria would have faced the worst economic sabotage and Rivers State would have been up in flames.”

Recounting events leading up to the crisis, Nweke made serious allegations against Governor Fubara, claiming the governor instructed his then-chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to burn down the Rivers State House of Assembly complex to thwart an impeachment attempt.

“First, it all started with the Rivers State House of Assembly where the Governor, Siminilayi Fubara directed his Chief of Staff (Edison Ehie) to burn down the Assembly in a way to avert his impeachment,” he said.

“I was there with them when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside.”

“I want to tell Rivers people today that the House of Assembly complex in Moscow Road was clearly brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Governor Siminilayi Fubara. I challenge him to an open confrontation and I will throw more light on it.”

Nweke said the incident nearly led to his resignation, but fear of retaliation held him back.

He said: “A day after that incident, I almost resigned but I was very scared because I know the power of a sitting governor and he knew that I am aware of the whole plan.”

He also claimed there was a plot to destroy the residential quarters of Assembly members, which was only thwarted by a public outcry.

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members if not for the press conference that was made there by Rivers youths, Rivers elders and National Assembly members,” the former HoS said.

According to Nweke, Governor Fubara had even expressed regret for not demolishing another building used by the Assembly members for their sittings.

He said: “He personally told me that if he knew early he would have gone to pull down their hall before visiting the residential quarters of the Assembly.

“I was shocked and I asked myself how could a man that wants to lead his people be destroying his state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight.”

Nweke further urged stakeholders criticizing the emergency declaration to reconsider their stance, insisting that the President acted in the nation’s best interest.

“If the President did not take proactive step, no one knows who would have been affected by the sinister plans that were cooking,” he warned.

He also accused Governor Fubara of making dangerous political calculations tied to national elections.

“One of the factors that got me removed was when Governor Fubara told me that they will use the Ijaws to decide who will become the next president of Nigeria and I asked him how will that work?

“He clearly told me that he is the chief security officer of Rivers State and his brother is in charge of Bayelsa State and all the pipelines are under their care, that at the appropriate time they will tell the boys what to do and fund was not an issue.

“That was why when he made that statement in his public function that ‘I will tell the boys what to do at the appropriate time,’ I knew something was up and perhaps the time was near,” Nweke said.

Nweke appealed to Tinubu to remain actively involved in Rivers affairs, warning that unresolved issues still pose significant threats to peace and stability in the region.