‘Help Me My Husband Is In Trouble’ – Wife Of Rivers Ex-HoS Whose Husband Accused Fubara Of Working With Militant Cries

The political turmoil in Rivers State reached a new level of drama on Friday, as Florence Nwaeke, the wife of former Head of Service George Nwaeke, made a desperate plea for help after her husband’s controversial interview and sudden disappearance.

Late on Friday, Mrs. Nwaeke expressed her deep concern over her husband’s safety, revealing that she had lost contact with him after he had arrived in Abuja earlier in the day.

In an emotional outburst, she told journalists she feared her husband’s life was in danger.

“When he got to Abuja, he called that he had landed. I said, ‘Thank God’,” she recounted. “The next thing I saw tonight: people were calling me and said he got an interview. I said, ‘What interview? Interview for what?’ Not until I saw things flying on the internet that he granted an interview. What happened? I said, ‘That is not my husband. That is not my husband.’”

In her distress, Mrs. Nwaeke sent her husband a series of messages, asking if he was under duress or had been kidnapped.

“I sent him a message. I said, ‘Are you under duress? Have they kidnapped you? Talk to me now. Why are you not talking to me?’” she explained, visibly shaken.

Her emotional appeal intensified as she called on Nigerians for assistance: “Oh, Jesus, help me. Nigerians, help me. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble. My husband is in trouble,” she cried, showing the messages she had sent her husband.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Nwaeke’s plea came hours after her husband, George Nwaeke, granted an exclusive interview in which he made serious allegations against Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In the interview, Nwaeke accused the governor of planning to support Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed in the 2027 presidential election.

He also alleged that Governor Fubara had met with and encouraged militants to carry out attacks on oil facilities and other state assets.

In another emotional video, Mrs. Nwaeke called on Governor Fubara to intervene and help locate her husband. “Governor, help me. My husband is in trouble,” she pleaded. “He is in trouble,” she reiterated, adding that her husband had resigned under duress.

She further claimed that her husband was being forced to confess to things he had no knowledge of, and that his resignation was a result of pressure to avoid further conflict. “He is being forced to confess to things he knows nothing about. He resigned to avoid trouble,” she said.