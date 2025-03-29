‘He Has Been Compromised’ – Fubara Exposes Chats Of Nwaeke Demanding Funds In Exchange For His Loyalty

The suspended Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has released screenshots of chats between former Head of Service (HoS), George Nwaeke and Chief of Staff, Ederson Ehie, to back his position that he (Nwaeke) may have been paid or coerced to lie against him.

Naija News reports that Nweke had credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in the state with averting total chaos and economic sabotage.

Addressing journalists on Friday in Port Harcourt, Nweke accused Fubara of being the architect of the recent political turmoil in the state.

He alleged that the governor orchestrated the destruction of public assets and had ulterior motives that could have plunged the state into anarchy.

Nweke also clarified that his resignation was voluntary and not due to dismissal or external pressure.

In response, Fubara, in a statement he signed personally on Saturday, described Nwaeke’s comments as laughable and urged Nigerians to disregard them.

He said, “The truth is that Dr. Nwaeke has been compromised, and whatever he is saying is only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me.”

Also, a series of WhatsApp messages Fubara sent to Channels Television suggested that Nwaeke had been reaching out to Ehie for funds and support in exchange for his loyalty, claiming that he earns ₦500,000, which was inadequate to meet his needs.

See the chats below.