Fubara’s Suspension: ‘The President Has Violated Multiple Provisions Of The Constitution’ – Anabs Sara-Igbe

Prominent Ijaw leader and chieftain of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Anabs Sara-Igbe, has accused President Bola Tinubu of violating multiple provisions of the Nigerian Constitution in his handling of the situation in Rivers State.

Sara-Igbe, in an interview with Saturday Punch, specifically criticized the declaration of a state of emergency in the state and the unlawful allocation of state funds to a sole administrator without legal recognition.

Speaking out on the controversial issue, Sara-Igbe emphasized that the president’s actions were a direct violation of constitutional guidelines.

“The president has violated multiple provisions of the constitution, from declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State to unlawfully giving the state allocation to the sole administrator, without legal recognition,” Sara-Igbe stated.

The Ijaw leader also pointed to a crucial ruling by the Supreme Court, which stipulated that state funds should not be released until the 2025 budget was presented to a properly constituted House of Assembly.

“The Supreme Court held that money will not be released until the 2025 budget has been presented to a properly constituted House of Assembly. Fubara made several attempts to submit the budget but was frustrated by the 27 lawmakers,” Sara-Igbe explained.

Sara-Igbe questioned whether President Tinubu had consulted with the Supreme Court before authorizing the release of funds to the sole administrator.

He expressed concern that the president’s decision was made without legal consultation, which could have significant legal consequences.

“Did the president go back to consult the Supreme Court before he ordered the release of the money?” he asked.