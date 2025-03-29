Fubara Suspension: ‘Blowing Up Pipelines Before The Declaration Was Their Grand Plan’ – Okaba

The president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the apex socio-cultural organization representing the Ijaw ethnic nationality, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, has raised serious concerns regarding the recent violence in Rivers State, specifically the blowing up of pipelines and the subsequent declaration of a state of emergency.

Naija News reports that Okaba accused certain factions of orchestrating these acts of violence as part of a “grand plan” to destabilize the region for political gain.

In an exclusive interview with Saturday Vanguard, Okaba revealed that the pipeline explosions were strategically planned to create an excuse for the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“Our findings show that the blowing up of the pipelines before the declaration was all part of their grand plan. They sent their boys to blow up the pipelines. Otherwise, why have more facilities not been blown since the declaration? They have achieved their plot, hence a ceasefire,” Okaba stated.

He expressed the INC’s resolve to uncover the truth behind the events, warning that the Ijaw community would not remain silent on the matter.

“Ijaws are not taking this lightly; we are committed to uncovering the truth and will not only share our comprehensive findings in due course but may also seek legal redress if this injustice is not addressed within the shortest time,” he emphasized.

Okaba also pointed out that Governor Fubara had initiated the reconstruction of the House of Assembly before the state of emergency was declared.

The INC president further criticized the federal government’s handling of the situation, especially regarding the purported pipeline attacks by militants. He described the government’s attribution of the explosions to militants as inconsistent and urged for a thorough, impartial investigation to identify the real perpetrators.

“We urge the federal government to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation to ascertain the perpetrators of these acts before taking one-sided actions,” Okaba urged.

He also questioned the federal government’s response, warning President Tinubu not to jeopardize the goodwill he enjoys from the South-South by acting hastily.

“Suspension of a governor because of hearsay is not how the country should be governed; comprehensive assessment of issues and well-advised actions are the way to go,” he stated.

Calls For Presidential Intervention And Mediation

Okaba called for a high-powered committee of former presidents and vice presidents to mediate in the crisis, urging President Tinubu to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

“Ibas is sitting on illegality; the president must withdraw his state of emergency, instruct Wike and Fubara to abate all pending court cases and impeachment notices, and ban Fubara and Wike from making any statement or taking any actions on the crisis while he sets up a high-powered committee to mediate on the matter and resolve it once and for all,” he suggested.

Okaba also expressed the INC’s concern regarding the federal government’s handling of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the state budget.

“The Supreme Court ruled that if the executive presented a budget to the House of Assembly and the lawmakers approved it, the governor of Rivers State could legally spend state funds. The federal government’s handling of the Supreme Court’s decision worries the INC. The appointment of a sole administrator and the subsequent release of funds without deference to the judiciary sets a concerning precedent,” Okaba remarked.

The INC president highlighted the broad dissatisfaction across the country regarding the federal government’s handling of the situation in Rivers State.

He pointed to public figures like former President Goodluck Jonathan and Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, who described the state of emergency and suspension of Governor Fubara as “executive rascality, abuse of power, and a breach of the Nigerian Constitution.”

“The public criticism signifies a broad-based discontent with the federal government’s handling of the situation in Rivers State. Their voices amplify the concerns of many Nigerians and underscore the need for a review of the current approach to ensure justice, equity, and stability in the region,” Okaba said.

The INC has consistently called for a fair and just resolution to the political crisis in Rivers State. Okaba emphasized that the community would continue to stand for justice, equity, and the preservation of democratic values.

“This is not just about Governor Fubara; it is about every citizen of Rivers State who participated in a democratic election,” he concluded.