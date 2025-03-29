FG Launches Manhunt As Nationwide Outrage Erupts Over Lynching Of 16 Edo Travellers

The brutal murder of 16 travellers in Uromi, Edo State, has ignited widespread condemnation from President Bola Tinubu and various state governors.

While the President has ordered a manhunt to track down those responsible, other leaders have joined the call for justice.

Fatal Case of Mistaken Identity

According to findings by Saturday PUNCH, the victims, who identified themselves as hunters, were travelling in a Dangote Cement truck when they were stopped around 1:30 p.m. in the Udune Efandion community by local security forces.

Upon searching the truck, community vigilantes discovered dane guns, which allegedly triggered suspicions and led to an immediate mob attack.

A distressing video circulating on 𝕏 captured the harrowing moment the victims were brutally lynched.

In the 29-second footage, the men could be heard wailing and pleading for their lives as they were beaten mercilessly before being set on fire.

“Please, please, wayo, wayo,” one of the victims cried out.

In a chilling display of indifference, some bystanders continued their daily activities as the horror unfolded before them.

An eyewitness, identified simply as John, noted that the travellers were mistaken for kidnappers.

He explained, “After seeing the travellers with guns, the vigilantes raised the alarm, and people descended on them. How could they be carrying arms from wherever they were coming from? Are they hunters? What were they doing in a Dangote Cement truck with guns? I think the people were frustrated by frequent kidnaps in the area. However, they should have handed them over to the police.”

A particularly gruesome moment from the video showed a resident using a wheelbarrow to hurl one of the victims into the raging fire, while a female voice in the background lamented, “Eyah, he is crying.”

Adding to the chaos, a man in a white T-shirt and black jeans appeared to be directing the assault, while another male voice from the mob taunted the victims.

A local resident, who remained anonymous due to safety concerns, criticised the police for their delayed response.

“If the police had arrived early enough, this tragedy could have been prevented. But by the time they came, only four people could be saved, and they were rushed to a hospital,” he stated.

16 Travellers Killed, 14 Arrested

Confirming the incident, the Edo State Police Command reported the arrest of 14 suspects.

In a statement on Friday, command spokesperson Moses Yamu revealed that an emergency meeting was held with stakeholders and community leaders to address the tragic event.

A special unit comprising the Police Mobile Force and other tactical teams has since been deployed to prevent further violence.

Yamu warned against any form of reprisal or unlawful gathering that could exacerbate tensions.

Recounting the chain of events, Yamu stated, “The incident occurred when a truck, with registration number KKF 225 XA, coming from Port Harcourt and conveying 25 travellers from Elele, a suburb of Rivers State, was accosted by some vigilante group members at Uromi. Some of the travellers were found in possession of locally-made dane guns and were arrested.

“While this was ongoing, some vigilante members raised the alarm, labeling them suspected kidnappers. This prompted the community members and passersby to attack and lynch 16 of the occupants, while the truck transporting them was also set ablaze.

“Police operatives attached to the Uromi division received intelligence on the situation and swiftly stormed the scene, where they managed to rescue 10 of the travellers. Two among them sustained varying degrees of injury and were rushed to a hospital, where they are currently responding positively to treatment.”

A source within Edo State corroborated that 16 of the travellers perished in the attack.

Presidential Order for Justice

President Tinubu, in a statement on Friday, directed security agencies to launch an extensive investigation to ensure the perpetrators face justice.

Expressing his shock at the horrific attack, the President extended condolences to the victims’ families and assured them that the criminals would not escape accountability.

“The President noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) issued a strong condemnation of the killings.

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State, who chairs the forum, described the attack as a gross violation of human rights and called for severe consequences for extrajudicial violence.

In a statement signed by Ismaila Misilli, the Director-General, Press Affairs at the Gombe Government House, Yahaya extended his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

“We are deeply disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the horrific manner in which these individuals were attacked,” Yahaya stated. “This appalling act undermines the rule of law and the very fabric of our society. It is imperative that the relevant authorities conduct a full and thorough investigation into this senseless act. The perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and brought to justice swiftly.”

Nationwide Outcry for Justice

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar took to his verified 𝕏 handle to emphasise that the protection of lives must remain a top government priority.

He posted, “I am deeply saddened by reports of the tragic killing of some hunters in Edo State. My heartfelt condolences go out to their families and loved ones. This unfortunate incident demands a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are brought to book. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in our security institutions.”

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo also condemned the attack, calling it barbaric and vowing that those responsible would face the full wrath of the law.

Represented by the Chief Security Officer of Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, the governor assured that security agencies were working to ensure justice for the victims.

“I can assure you that those involved in this unprovoked attack will not go scot-free, as His Excellency has directed the Commissioner of Police to launch a full-scale investigation into the matter. As we speak, over four persons have been arrested for their involvement in this ugly incident,” Okpebholo stated.

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also condemned the killings, describing them as “deeply saddening.”

He stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law and warned against the dangers of mob justice, which he described as a serious threat to societal stability.

“Reports indicate that these individuals were accused of being kidnappers, leading to their brutal murder by a mob. While addressing security concerns and combating criminal activities is crucial, resorting to extrajudicial measures undermines the rule of law and exacerbates the cycle of violence,” Obi stated.

Arewa, PDP Speak Out

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) condemned the incident in a statement issued in Kaduna by its President General, Yerima Shetima.

Describing the attack as a “horrifying display of mob injustice” fuelled by misinformation, the AYCF demanded an immediate and thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

Similarly, the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the attack, blaming growing paranoia in the state due to rising insecurity.