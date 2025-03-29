Eid-El-Fitr 2025: Saudi Arabia Sights Moon, Announces End Of Ramadan Fast

The crescent moon for the month of Shawwal 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia today, Saturday, 29th March 2025.

Based on the moon sighting, authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced that Eid-El-Fitr, which marks the official end of the annual Ramadan Fast, will be celebrated tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025.

According to multiple media reports, the moon-sighting committee convened after Maghrib prayers and verified the sighting of the new moon, marking the end of Ramadan after 29 days of fasting.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across the country to observe the sky for the new moon of Shawwal 1446AH on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Naija News reports that this directive was issued in a statement on Friday, March 28, 2025, by the Waziri of Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The sighting of the new moon will determine the conclusion of Ramadan and the official date for Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The statement noted, “March 29 marks the 29th day of Ramadan 1446AH, making it the first possible day for moon sighting.”

Furthermore, the Sultan advised that “anyone who sights the moon should report their observations through the designated phone numbers provided in the release.”

If the new moon is confirmed, it will mark the conclusion of Ramadan and the commencement of Shawwal, the tenth lunar month in the Islamic calendar.

The statement also affirmed that the Sultanate Council would make an official announcement on Eid-el-Fitr based on verified moon sightings.

The federal government of Nigeria has already declared Monday, 31st March and Tuesday, 1st April 2025, as official public holidays to celebrate the end of the 2025 Ramadan fast.