“Democracy Has Been Violated Under Tinubu’s Govt” – SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gabam

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Gabam, has voiced serious concerns over democracy under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, stating that fundamental democratic principles have been compromised.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, Gabam criticised the government’s handling of security, governance, and economic policies, arguing that the situation in Nigeria has not improved significantly.

When asked to assess democracy under the Tinubu administration, Gabam pointed to the government’s failure to ensure the safety of citizens, stating that insecurity remains a major challenge.

“Let me say that in every democracy, not just Bola’s, it is about the safety of life and properties of Nigerians. If you take the statistics of what is going on, you know that the government has failed in terms of providing law and order in the country,” Gabam said.

He acknowledged that while there has been a reduction in kidnappings, the problem persists. However, he questioned the credibility of a government that struggled to provide justice, economic stability, and a functioning legislature.

Gabam stated, “There are areas where you can say there are improvements. The number of kidnappings has dropped, but it has not stopped. In a nation that cannot feed its own citizens, you are talking about democracy—what position are they taking in terms of defining government? In a nation where you cannot get justice, where the judiciary delivers judgment based on what they think is right, not based on reality and facts available to them.”

Gabam further criticised the National Assembly, stating that it failed to fulfil its responsibilities.

“In a nation where the strongest arm of government, the National Assembly, is not living to the expectations of Nigerians, they go outside their own rules in conducting their business without reading and understanding the implication to the nation,” he noted.

According to him, all essential elements of democracy have been undermined under Tinubu’s leadership.

“I think virtually every factor that you are looking for, you are shopping for anywhere in any shopping mall, that defines democracy has been violated under the Tinubu government. That is the reality we are facing, not to talk of human rights abuse, not to talk of intimidation and harassment,” he added.