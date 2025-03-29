14 Suspects Arrested In Connection With Killing Of 16 Travellers In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has apprehended 14 suspects in connection with the brutal killing of 16 travellers and the subsequent torching of their truck in Udune Efandion, located along the Uromi/Obajana Expressway.

Naija News understands that the tragic incident, which occurred on Thursday, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for justice across the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, CSP Moses Yamu, confirmed the arrests in a statement issued on Friday in Benin. Yamu condemned the brutal killings and assured the public that justice would be pursued relentlessly.

“The command is committed to ensuring justice for the victims. No stone will be left unturned in the ongoing investigation,” Yamu stated.

According to police reports, a truck transporting 25 travellers from Elele, Rivers State, was intercepted by a vigilante group in Uromi.

Tensions rose when some of the travellers were found to be carrying locally made dane guns, which aroused suspicion among the vigilante members.

“During the stop, some travellers were found with locally made dane guns, which raised suspicion among the vigilante members,” Yamu explained.

The situation quickly escalated when some vigilante members raised an alarm, accusing the travellers of being suspected kidnappers.

This accusation fueled a violent mob action, with enraged community members and passers-by attacking and lynching 16 of the truck’s occupants.

“The truck conveying them was also set on fire,” Yamu added.

Upon receiving distress calls, police operatives from the Uromi Division arrived at the scene and successfully rescued 10 of the travellers.

Two of the rescued victims had sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently responding to treatment.

Yamu further revealed that 14 suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident. To address the situation, an emergency meeting was convened with stakeholders and community members to ensure the proper handling of the matter.

In a bid to prevent further unrest, a unit of the Police Mobile Force, along with other tactical teams, has been deployed to the area to maintain order and restore peace.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Betty Otimenyin, has called for calm among residents, urging them to embrace peaceful coexistence and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.

“She also cautioned against any form of reprisal attacks or unlawful gatherings that could escalate tensions,” Yamu concluded.