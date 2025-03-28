You Have No Right To Tell Nigerians How To Express Their Frustration – Adeyanju Slams TikToker, Peller

Nigerian activist, Deji Adeyanju has strongly condemned popular TikToker, Peller for asking Nigerians to stop the ongoing #30DayRants challenge on the platform.

Naija News reports that the 30DayRants began after a Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Uguamaye also known as Raye, opened up on the challenges she was experiencing due to the challenges brought on by the President Bola Tinubu government.

Nigerians have subsequently followed Raye’s footsteps and are now sharing the challenges they are experiencing while trying to survive.

However, Peller, during a recent livestream, urged Nigerians to stop criticising bad governance under the #30DayRants challenge.

He expressed fears that the platform could be banned in Nigeria if the criticism continues, emphasising that he could not risk it, as TikTok is his source of livelihood

His comments sparked backlash, with many describing them as “childish and selfish.”

Joining the chorus of criticisms, Adeyanju stated that Peller has no right, whatsoever, to dictate how Nigerians express their frustration.

Sharing a picture of Peller and his fellow TikToker on his Facebook page, Adeyanju wrote: “Who is this boy saying people should not rant on TikTok? Is TikTok your father’s house? Shouldn’t you be in school instead of on TikTok? Are you not too young to be doing TikTok? You have no right whatsoever to tell Nigerians how to express their frustration!”