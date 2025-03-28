Wike’s Aide Counsels Bayelsa Governor Diri To Focus On Governance, Dismisses Rally Alarm

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has advised Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, to focus on the serious business of governance rather than raising unfounded security alarms about a supposed mega rally in support of Wike.

Olayinka called Diri’s claims “shamefully baseless,” stating that if the FCT Minister were to attend any rally, he would personally inform security agencies.

Naija News reports that Governor Diri had earlier warned that a mega rally and inauguration of a group loyal to Wike were being planned in Bayelsa, an event he claimed could disrupt the peace of the state.

Reacting to these allegations, Olayinka condemned the governor for raising concerns about the rally, arguing that such alarms were unfounded and lacked basis.

“That alarm is shamefully baseless! It is so unfortunate that a governor with all the security apparatus available to him could go on national television on mere suspicion of people planning a rally, which is their right to hold,” Olayinka said.

He reminded the governor that Nigerians are free to express their support for anyone, anywhere, and at any time, stressing that it was inappropriate for Diri to act out of mere suspicion.

Olayinka further pointed out that if Wike were to attend any political rally in Bayelsa or elsewhere, he would personally inform the relevant security agencies.

“If the FCT Minister was going to attend any political rally in Bayelsa State or anywhere, he would inform security agencies by himself, and his involvement will be seen because he is not afraid of anything,” Olayinka stated.

He criticized the Bayelsa Governor for calling meetings with the State Security Council and the Bayelsa Elders Council to discuss what he described as a “suspicion” of a rally for Wike, accusing the governor of childishness in governance.

“Is this how childish governance in Bayelsa State has become? Must he use Wike as a cover-up for his failure in governance and politics?” Olayinka asked.

Olayinka also reminded Governor Diri of his previous actions when he sought the support of Wike ahead of his reelection bid. He claimed that Diri had once begged Wike for support, even kneeling before him in a show of humility.

“When he was seeking reelection, this same Diri was brought to Wike. He was brought by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Senator Lokpobiri. David Lyon came with him then. As he was kneeling, begging Wike to support him, he (Wike) was telling him, ‘No, don’t do that, you’re a governor, don’t do that,’” Olayinka recounted.

Olayinka expressed disappointment that Diri, once a beneficiary of Wike’s support, was now publicly disparaging the FCT Minister to cover up his own political shortcomings.

“Shamefully, the same Wike has now become someone he goes about disparaging, just to cover up his inadequacies. So obvious that some people don’t have a conscience, and it’s unfortunate,” Olayinka concluded.