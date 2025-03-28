We’re Not Under Pressure To Recall Natasha – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there is no pressure and political influence on them over Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall.

Naija News reported that constituents of Kogi Central submitted a recall request to INEC against Senator Natasha.

Trouble started as the Kogi Central Senator accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her.

Speaking in an interview with News Central, on Thursday, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Rotimi Oyekanmi, clarified that the commission was not under any external or political pressure to expedite the recall process.

He assured that INEC would continue to follow the rules and make every process transparent.

“Absolutely not. We are not under pressure. No, we are not under any form of… People know, the politicians knew. They said that we must follow the rules. And everything is open. All right. That’s why in the last 48 hours we have issued two press statements. And we are assuring Nigerians that this process will be open and transparent.

“Every level, every process will be open to people to scrutinize. And if we go to the verification stage, the people, the civil society, the media, observers will be allowed to observe the process. So we are not under any pressure at all,” he said.