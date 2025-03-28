Tinubu Orders Manhunt For Killers Of Hunters In Edo

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations into the gruesome murder of travelling hunters intercepted by local vigilantes in the Uromi community of Esan North Local Government of Edo State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu in a statement on Friday, March 28, 2025, through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, ordered the security agencies to punish the suspected culprits.

Tinubu condemned the killing and commiserated with the families of the affected victims.

The statement added, “The President, who expressed shock at the dastardly act on Thursday, President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians in vain.

“The President noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country.

“President Tinubu commended the Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and community leaders in Uromi for their swift response to avert the escalation of tension.”

Meanwhile, Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has strongly condemned the brutal killing and burning of suspected kidnappers.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, and made available to Naija News on Friday, March 28, 2025, the governor described the incident as “barbaric and unacceptable,” emphasizing that such acts of jungle justice have no place in the state.

Representing the governor, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, vowed that those responsible for the killings would be identified and prosecuted.