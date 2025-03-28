Tinubu Goes Spiritual As He Marks 73rd Birthday

Ahead of his 73rd birthday on Saturday, President Bola Tinubu will join fellow Muslims at the National Mosque in Abuja for a special prayer session on Friday.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known on Thursday in a statement titled, ‘President Tinubu To Mark 73rd Birthday with Special Prayer at the Abuja National Mosque.’

Onanuga said Tinubu’s decision to choose prayer reflects his dedication to Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being and his commitment to seeking divine guidance, insight, and strength in leadership.

He stated that President Tinubu had also invited the public to join the prayer session in spirit by offering prayers at their places of worship or wherever they may be, reinforcing a nationwide commitment to unity and shared destiny.

He said Tinubu expressed profound gratitude to Nigerians for their unwavering support and goodwill as his administration works tirelessly to advance economic reforms, strengthen national security, and expand opportunities for all citizens.

He said, “He will also use this occasion to thank God for preserving and supporting him in the onerous task of piloting the nation’s affairs.

“On this significant day, the President will dedicate himself to spiritual reflection and supplication for Nigeria’s continued peace, progress, and prosperity.

“Choosing a prayer session reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to Nigeria’s spiritual and moral well-being and his commitment to seeking divine guidance, insight, and strength in leadership. He believes collective prayer is a powerful tool for guiding the nation towards progress and harmony.

“I am deeply thankful to Allah for the gift of life and the privilege to serve this great nation. As I mark another birthday and look forward to our second anniversary, my heart is filled with Renewed Hope for Nigeria.

“I urge all citizens to pray for divine guidance, unity, and healing for our land. Together, we shall overcome challenges and build a nation where every citizen thrives.”

The President reaffirmed his commitment to consolidating democratic gains, fostering economic recovery, and promoting national cohesion, adding that Nigerians should remain steadfast in believing in the country’s destiny as a beacon of hope in Africa.