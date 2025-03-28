Some Of Us Will Be Distorting Facts Just Because Professor Humphrey Nwosu Is An Igbo Man – Sen Nwoye Tells Senate

Anambra North Senator, Tony Nwoye, has condemned the Senate’s refusal to immortalize the former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), late Humphrey Nwosu.

Naija News reported that the Senate on Thursday rejected a motion to immortalize Professor Nwosu and rename the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after him.

According to Ekiti North Senator, Cyril Fasuyi, Nwosu’s inability to declare the annulled June 12 1993, election was enough to disqualify the call to immortalize him.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Nwoye decried that Nwosu had been accused wrongly and facts had been distorted.

He recalled for the Senate that Justice Dahiru Saleh gave judgment against announcing the June 12 result.

His words: “We shouldn’t let our personal biases, our personal sentiments, and our party affiliations to influence what we are doing here. So far I’m concerned, during the June 12 presidential election, I was a presiding officer. I just came out from secondary school. That election has been adjoined up to today the freest and fairest election in the history of Nigeria. Professor Humphrey Nwosu, a Professor of Political Science from the University of Nigeria, did his best.

“Let us not distort facts. It’s very disappointing that some of us will be distorting facts just because Professor Humphrey Nwosu is an Igbo man. It is highly unfair. Despite the pressure from Babangida government, despite the court order by Justice Ikpeme that stopped the election, despite all the threats from the military cabal, the man still went ahead to conduct the freest and fairest election.

“Was it Professor Humphrey Nwosu that made Justice Saleh from Katangum emirate, from Bauchi to annul the election? Was it Professor Humphrey Nwosu that made the military cabal to throw Nigeria to confusion? It is highly unfair.”