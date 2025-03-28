Rivers State Government Approves March Salary For Civil Servants, Fubara’s Suspended Appointees

The Rivers State Government has approved the payment of March salaries for all civil servants, public servants, pensioners, and suspended political appointees in the state.

This directive was issued by the state’s Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, and communicated through a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibibia Worika.

According to the statement, the Accountant-General has been instructed to ensure that the salaries are remitted without delay.

Naija News reports that the move comes in response to growing concerns from labour unions, particularly the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which had recently threatened industrial action over delays in salary payments.

“The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (RTD) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas CFR, has approved the payment of salaries for all civil servants in the Rivers State Civil Service, all public servants of the Rivers State Government, including pensioners, and all suspended political appointees, for the month of March 2025,” the statement read.

The NLC had warned that continued non-payment of wages could lead to a statewide shutdown of government activities.

The announcement by the Rivers State Government is expected to alleviate tensions between the government and the Labour unions, who have been vocal in their demands for timely salary payments.

In the statement, the Administrator reassured the people of Rivers State of the government’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations.

“The Administrator has further directed the Accountant-General to ensure that payment for salaries in March 2025 is remitted, without any delay,” the statement added.