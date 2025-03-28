Rivers Administrator, Ibas Meets Paramilitary Heads, Charge Them To Collaborate For A Safer State

The Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral (Rtd) Ibokette Ekwe Ibas, has called on heads of paramilitary organizations to collaborate more closely with other security agencies to maintain peace and safety across the state.

Ibas emphasized that without a peaceful environment, meaningful development cannot be achieved and that efforts must be intensified to curb the influence of criminal elements.

Naija News reports that Ibas issued this directive during a meeting with the heads of paramilitary organizations at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.

He highlighted the importance of their roles as critical stakeholders in the fight against crime and criminality and commended their ongoing contributions to ensuring peace in Rivers State.

“There cannot be any meaningful development without a thriving peaceful environment. Efforts must be intensified to ensure that criminal elements are not emboldened to cause insecurity,” Ibas stated.

The Administrator urged the paramilitary leaders to actively participate in joint operations aimed at dismantling the capabilities of criminal groups operating in the state.

He stressed that when legitimate businesses are disrupted by criminal activities, criminals take control, which hampers the state’s growth.

“If you have people who can conduct their legitimate business and they are not able to conduct their business as enshrined in our laws, then they lose out, and criminals take over control of the state.

“I will, therefore, be needing you in all aspects of maintaining this law and order. It, therefore, means that in conducting your various roles, you must have at heart the interest of Nigeria and the people of Rivers State in particular,” he warned

Ibas emphasized the need for encouraging dialogue among security agencies and the community to aid in intelligence gathering. This, he believes, will be critical in tackling issues such as kidnapping, illegal activities, and communal conflicts in the state.

He also raised concerns about vehicles with unregistered or concealed license plates being allowed to operate on the roads, pointing out the security risks posed by such actions.

In addition to security matters, Ibas also addressed concerns over road safety. He pointed out the dangers posed by overturned tankers, which he attributed to poor road conditions or the actions and inactions of other road users.

He insisted that serious traffic offenses, such as these, must be curbed to reduce casualties and fatalities on the roads.

Speaking at the meeting, the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) Rivers State Command, Mr. Felix Madumere, expressed gratitude for the valuable information shared by the Administrator.

He assured Ibas of the NCS’s full support in achieving the security goals for the state and pledged their commitment to ensuring that Ibas leaves a lasting legacy of success in his mandate.

“We will provide the needed support to ensure that the Administrator leaves an enduring legacy of success,” Madumere said.