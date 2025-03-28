Okpebholo Orders Security Agencies To Fish Out Culprits Involved In Death Of Travellers In Uromi

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to bring to justice the killers of some travellers accused of kidnapping in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made this known during a visit to Uromi on Friday, March 28, 2025.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo strongly condemned the barbaric act allegedly committed by members of a local vigilante.

The governor said that no individual has the right to take another person’s life and charged the community to work with the security agencies to fish out the culprits.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has received a sad report of an incident in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of the State on Thursday, March 27. 2025, leading to unwarranted murder and arson. The State Government strongly condemns the barbaric act allegedly committed by members of a local vigilante.

“Initial reports report indicate that the victims were travelling through the town from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, when they were intercepted on suspicion of being criminals by the local vigilante members.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo, who visited the town on Friday to access the situation, expressed dismay over the heinous killings. He condemned the action of the vigilante members in the strongest terms and promised justice for the victims.

“The Governor said there is no excuse for the vigilante members to take the law into their hands without recourse to statutory law enforcement agencies.

“The Governor directed the State Police Command and other security agencies to conduct thorough and speedy investigations into the matter and bring those found culpable to book. He also charged the community to work with the security agencies to fish out the culprits.

“Governor Okpebholo also commended community leaders, especially the leadership of Arewa community in the area, for descalating tensions and handling the situation with restrain.”