‘Not Available On Record’ – FG Exposes Group Behind Senator Natasha’s Recall Process

Reports have emerged exposing the Kogi Central groups behind the move to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as unregistered entities without legal recognition.

A letter from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), dated March 27, 2025, confirmed that the Kogi Central Political Frontier, one of the key groups leading the recall process, does not appear in the commission’s records.

In the letter, which was obtained by The Sun on Thursday, the Commission stated that it does not register political bodies or pressure groups.

“Kindly be informed that the exact name ‘Kogi Central Political Frontier’ is not available on record as an entity registered with the commission. Further, be guided that the commission does not register political bodies or pressure groups,” the letter read.

This revelation raises serious concerns about the legitimacy of the recall campaign against Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who has been embroiled in intense political opposition since taking office. It also calls into question the credibility of those behind the campaign, as their legal standing is now in doubt.

It would be recalled that INEC, in a letter dated March 26 and signed by its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran Anthony, said it has forwarded a notice to Senator Natasha and copied the leadership of the National Assembly, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, confirming that the commission had commenced recall proceedings against her.

The INEC statement said the notice is in line with Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The notice read: “Pursuant to Section 69 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I write to notify you of the receipt of a petition from representatives of registered voters in your constituency seeking your recall from the Senate.

“This notification is in line with the provision of Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall, 2024.

“This letter is also copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and simultaneously published on the Commission’s website.”