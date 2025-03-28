‘I Feel Good, I Feel Happy’ – Tinubu Promises Nigerians More Hard Work

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians of his continued commitment to working hard and praying for the peace, safety, and stability of the nation.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Speaking to reporters on Friday after a special Juma’ah prayer session held at the National Mosque in Abuja to commemorate his 73rd birthday, President Tinubu expressed gratitude to God for life and the opportunity to serve.

“I feel good. I feel happy. I thank the Almighty Allah, who has protected us and continues to answer our prayers,” the President said.

President Tinubu, who turns 73 on March 29, 2025, emphasized that the safety and welfare of Nigerians remain his top priority, both in his leadership and in his prayers.

“We have prayed for our country. We prayed for the stability and peace of the nation. We prayed that Almighty Allah will safeguard our people and all citizens,” he added.

Reflecting on the message from the day’s sermon, the President noted that both hard work and prayers are essential to national progress.

“The word for all of us is hard work. You work harder, and you pray harder. That’s the inspiration I got from today’s sermon,” Tinubu stated.

“We thank God Almighty that at this stage, we are still in it and working.”

The special Juma’ah prayer was led by prominent Islamic clerics including Dr. Abdulkadir Salman Solagberu, the Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, who assured the President of continued prayers for his good health, strength, and wisdom to lead the nation.

Dr. Solagberu emphasized that prayers for national peace and stability are essential for the development and well-being of all Nigerians.

The Imam of the National Mosque, Prof. Muhammad Kabir Adam, also expressed appreciation to the President and First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their support to the poor and needy during Ramadan.

“Mr. President, Allah is with you, and you will succeed,” Prof. Adam said, while urging Muslims to keep praying for the country and extending goodwill beyond the fasting season.

The prayer session was attended by top government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, ministers, service chiefs, and members of the President’s family.