I Don’t Like My Songs After Recording Them – Ayra Starr

Afrobeats superstar, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has disclosed that she does not like her songs after recording them.

According to her, she feels that she could have done better when listening to them.

The singer, however stated that she felt different with her hit song ‘Woman Commando’ featuring Anita and Coco Jones, emphasising that it sounds perfect at each listen.

Speaking in an interview with Rolling Stone, ‘Rush’ crooner said, “I usually don’t like my songs after recording. It’s so bad. I don’t even know why. I just feel like it can get better and better and I just keep trying to go go go until it’s perfect.

“But ‘Woman Commando’ was that song that I was like, okay I went crazy on this one. This is dope.”

Ayra Starr had revealed in a previous interview that she listens to SZA, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Rema and some other artists in her free time.

Meanwhile, the mother of Ayra Starr, has advised Nigerians to encourage their aged mothers to join social media platform, TikTok.

Aderibigbe, who is known for her trendy TikTok content, stated that the platform helps with the mental health of middle-aged women.

She made the claim in a video message shared via her TikTok page recently.

She said, “I’m so grateful to be on TikTok. I’m so privileged to have you all in my life as part of me. Thanks you for your support.

“If your mum is between 40-60 years old, encourage them to be on TikTok because it helps them mentally.

“I’m on TikTok now and I can testify to it. My thinking now is different from before. Now, I’m creative in my thoughts.

“You guys can see the way I’m looking. So please, encourage your mums, let them come and teach us their experiences in life.”