‘His Health Is Deteriorating, Hold Gov Ododo If Anything Happens To Him’ – Austin Okai’s Family Speaks As Court Orders Rearrest 

The family of a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Austin Okai, has said the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, should be held responsible if anything happens to the politician and his family.

Naija News learnt that this comes after a Nigerian court ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to rearrest Okai, despite medical reports indicating that he is suffering from severe hypertension, with a blood pressure reading of 182.

A family source who spoke with SaharaReporters said the judge issued the order despite a medical report submitted by Okai’s lawyer stating that he was not in a suitable condition to appear in court.

The source said the judge reportedly insisted on Okai’s rearrest, disregarding concerns about his deteriorating health.

However, the family source further questioned the urgency behind the PDP chieftain’s rearrest, stressing that Okai cannot receive a fair trial in Kogi State under the current administration led by Ododo.

The family source said, “This is pure political persecution. After being incarcerated for 21 days, he was granted bail. Why can’t they give him one or two weeks to receive treatment and recover? All they want is to send him back to prison.

“If anything happens to him, the Kogi State government should be held responsible. If he disappears, Nigerians should hold Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo accountable. If he dies, the state government must answer for it. And if he is arrested again, it is clear who is behind it.

“Why the rush? If the judge wanted to be fair, he could have adjourned the case and allowed him to seek medical treatment.

“His safety and that of his family are at stake. He has three children and a wife. If anything happens to them, the world should know it is the handiwork of Governor Ododo.”

The allegations against Okai include cyberstalking, but the family source revealed that the charges were now extended to defamation against the governor.

The source added, “Would the governor come to court over this? The entire case is politically motivated.

“A person with a blood pressure of 182 was ordered to appear in court, despite his lawyer’s report stating that his health is deteriorating and that he requires urgent medical attention. On Wednesday, his blood pressure rose to 191 due to trauma and emotional torture from 21 days of unjust incarceration,” the source added.

“After he formally requested two weeks to receive medical treatment, the judge still ordered him rearrested at the request of the DSS.”