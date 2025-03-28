Governor Okpebholo Orders Full Investigation Into Killing Of Seven In Uromi

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has strongly condemned the brutal killing and burning of suspected kidnappers by a mob in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, and made available to Naija News on Friday, March 28, 2025, the governor described the incident as “barbaric and unacceptable,” emphasizing that such acts of jungle justice have no place in the state.

Representing the governor, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Government House, SP Solomon Osaghale, vowed that those responsible for the killings would be identified and prosecuted.

“This kind of barbaric act is strange in our climes and will not be tolerated in the state,” the statement partly read.

SP Osaghale, who visited Uromi on the governor’s orders to assess the situation, confirmed that investigations revealed the victims had boarded a commercial truck, which was stopped by local security operatives. Upon searching the vehicle, firearms were discovered, leading to a mob attack by people in the vicinity.

While condemning the extrajudicial killings, Osaghale stressed that no one has the right to take another person’s life.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on getting the news of this incident, directed me to immediately come here and find out what transpired, as this situation is of great concern to him. His goal is to build a prosperous state free from lawlessness and violence,” Osaghale stated.

“I can assure you that those involved in this unprovoked attack will not go scot-free, as His Excellency has directed the Commissioner of Police to launch a full-scale investigation. As we speak, over four persons have already been arrested in connection with this ugly incident,” he added.

The CSO urged residents, particularly the Hausa community in Uromi, to remain calm, assuring them that security agencies had been deployed to restore peace and prevent further violence.

In response, the leader of the Hausa community in Uromi, Mallam Aliyu Haruna, expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo for his swift intervention, stating that the presence of security personnel had brought reassurance to his people.

Haruna remarked that such an incident had never occurred in Uromi before, despite the longstanding peaceful coexistence between the Hausa community and the indigenes.

“We want to sincerely thank the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his swift response to this unfortunate incident. I must say that this is the first time such a thing has happened in Uromi, and it baffles me because Uromi people have always been accommodating,” Haruna said.

“For over seventy years, we have lived peacefully among the indigenes. I was born here, and so were many others you see today.”

The Edo State government reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that such incidents do not reoccur.