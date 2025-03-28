Governor Diri Warns Against Mega Rally For Wike In Bayelsa, Cites Threat Of Crisis

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has sternly warned against the planned mega rally and inauguration of a group loyal to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike in the state.

The governor expressed concern that such a gathering could ignite a crisis in Bayelsa, especially amid heightened political tensions in neighboring Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Diri raised alarm over a possible plot to breach the peace, emphasizing that the state government would not tolerate any actions that could disturb the tranquility of the state.

During separate meetings with the Bayelsa Elders Council and at the 37th session of the State Security Council on Thursday in Yenagoa, the governor urged all stakeholders, including security commanders, elders, youths, and traditional rulers, to remain vigilant.

“This is not the time for any act that could escalate into violence. We will not condone any attempt to disrupt the peace of our state. The security situation is fragile, and I urge everyone, especially security commanders, parents, and traditional rulers, to be on high alert,” Diri warned.

Governor Diri pointed out that holding such a rally could worsen ethnic tensions in Bayelsa, given the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

He further emphasized the potential for conflict, particularly as FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had allegedly threatened to stir up trouble in states governed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Any attempt to import the Rivers State political crisis into Bayelsa will be resisted. I urge security commanders in the state to be on the alert. Parents and traditional rulers should discourage their wards and children from being used by unscrupulous elements to cause trouble in the state,” he added.

Diri insisted that the peaceful nature of the Ijaw people should not be mistaken for weakness, reaffirming that Bayelsa, the heart of Ijaw land, would not tolerate any faceless group inciting trouble in the state.

He stressed that the state would not allow political unrest from neighboring Rivers State to spill over into Bayelsa.

“As you are aware, we have threats from our sister state. The political crisis there is threatening us, and we will not allow what is happening there to come into Bayelsa State,” Diri said.

He further clarified that a former member of the PDP, who had been suspended for gross misconduct, was behind efforts to create a parallel PDP structure in the state, which he argued was destabilizing.

Diri highlighted that the state’s political party had suspended the individual for his actions, which included attempting to form a parallel PDP in Bayelsa.

He also pointed out that the individual was involved in a rejected South South zonal congress and was now threatening the peace of Bayelsa.

“This is not Rivers State. Bayelsa is the cradle of every Ijaw man. I have always said that being peaceful is not cowardice. We are very courageous, and we can stand up for the truth at all times,” Diri emphasized.

He further stated that no public facility owned by the Bayelsa State government could be used without the state government’s approval.

Governor Diri urged Bayelsans to continue fostering the prevailing peace in the state to support its ongoing development.