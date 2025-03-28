Flashback: When Murray-Bruce Decried Akpabio’s Undemocratic Actions

Former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has recently described Senate President Godswill Akpabio as a man of unimpeachable good character.

Naija News reports, however, that on August 7th, 2018, Murray-Bruce complained about Akpabio’s undemocratic action.

In 2015, Senator Akpabio was elected to represent Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District; also Senator Murray-Bruce was elected to represent Bayelsa East Senatorial District.

On his 𝕏 handle, on 7th August 2018, Murray-Bruce, through his tweet, said Akpabio would be grounded in Nigeria because of his undemocratic action.

“Senator Abiodun Olujimi is making a nationwide call to anyone who has a big donkey we can buy for Senator Akpabio. Akpabio will soon have to sell his jet as his undemocratic actions of today will keep him grounded in Nigeria for a very long time. #SaveOurDemocracy,” he wrote.

However, on Wednesday, the former Senator contradicted his 2018 tweet. He said Nigeria needs men of stability like Akpabio.

He wrote this as Akpabio’s led Senate came under heavy criticism for ratifying President Bola Tinubu‘s state of emergency in Rivers State.

The Senate President was also accused of sexual harassment by Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. Akpabio denied the alleged sexual harassment.

He wrote: “I know Senator Godswill Akpabio personally and intimately. He is a man of unimpeachable good character, and both the South-South and Nigeria are fortunate to have him at the helm of affairs at the National Assembly at this delicate stage in our national growth.

“On the issue of corruption, here we have a man who has been investigated in and out by independent investigative agencies and friends and foes alike, yet he has come out clean as a whistle.

“Nigeria needs stability and men of ability, and it behoves us as a nation to tread with caution at this critical time of our national life. Institutions such as the Legislature should not be trifled with because of partisan considerations.

“I will not stand idly by while some persons try, both home and abroad, to destroy an institution I was once proudly a part of.

“I am a Nigerian, who is proud of Nigeria, and will give my all to protect and project my country to the world. I give him my right hand of fellowship and stand firmly with him.

“Innuendo, hearsay, and dog whistles will always come. But they can never be so powerful that they will take preeminence over facts.”