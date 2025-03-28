Extrajudicial Killing: Declare A State Of Emergency In Edo – PDP Begs Tinubu

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Edo State.

They condemned the extra judicial killing of seven people in Uromi, insisting that it is a sign of failed leadership of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking via a statement by the Chairman, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Anthony Aziegbemi, the party stated that the action of the mob in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of the State, which led to the lynching and burning alive of seven people by an angry mob, mirrors the character of the current administration.

The statement read in part, “Having suffered repeated killings, abductions, and rape of their women, children, and men in the past few months, the indigenes of the State have become paranoid due to the lack of intervention by the state governor and the security apparatus and out of frustration, have now resorted to extrajudicial killings.

“Also, it is necessary to state that citizens often mirror the character of the government with authority over them. Having sensed that Okpebholo’s government does not follow the established rule of law, or obey court judgements, the tendency is there for the civil population to mirror such behaviour.

“With seven people burnt alive in just one day and several other killings numbering over 100 in the past few months, the PDP is therefore calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make the necessary call and declare a state of emergency in Edo State as the mayhem currently ongoing in Edo far exceeds the skirmishes that happened in Rivers State, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency there.

“We sympathise with the families of the victims of these unfortunate and mindless killings and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“For emphasis, we want to restate that kidnapping, killing, maiming, and other violent crimes have now become a daily occurrence in Edo under the Okpebholo administration, claiming no fewer than 100 lives in the last few months. Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comr. Adams Oshiomhole, had to take to the floor of the Senate to raise the alarm that the State was under siege. The crisis by far surpasses the skirmishes that took place in Rivers State, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency.

“Therefore, for the safety of our people and to put an end to these mindless killings, raping, abductions, and destruction of property in Edo, we believe it is appropriate for the President to declare a state of emergency in Edo State as a matter of urgency.

“The people of Uromi, after the mayhem of yesterday, have been living in fear due to the possibility of reprisals from the relatives and communities of those killed by Okpebholo’s vigilante operatives. As we speak, the area has been deserted, and everyone is in hiding for fear of the unknown. This makes the declaration of a state of emergency even more crucial, because if the relatives of those who were gruesomely killed by this angry mob of vigilante operatives regroup and launch an attack on this Edo community, it could lead to a full-blown war within the State.

“We have repeatedly warned that Okpebholo has displayed a clear lack of competence in handling the state’s affairs. Since assuming office, he has done practically nothing except hop from one project site of the previous administration to another, trying to undo the good work carried out by the previous PDP administration, instead of focusing on governance, developing a plan, and implementing same for the progress and prosperity of the State and its people.

“As part of his futile efforts to undo the good work of the previous PDP government, he has disorganized the security network, abandoned the surveillance system with cameras, and other nuanced systems put in place to tackle crime and criminality, leaving the State in chaos. Unfortunately, Okpebholo is only obsessed with politics, thereby abandoning governance and the welfare and security of the people, which is his primary responsibility.

“These are needless deaths, far too many and we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action to prevent further loss of lives and ensure the safety and security of Edo State and its people.”